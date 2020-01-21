'Bill Hemmer Reports' launches with 1.8 million viewers, topping MSNBC, CNN

Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports” averaged 1.8 million viewers for its premiere episode Monday, trouncing the cable-news competition.

MSNBC averaged one million viewers while CNN averaged only 867,000 during the same 3 p.m. ET time period.

“I am very happy to start this next chapter with you at home. We won’t solve the world’s issues in an hour, but over time we will understand them better. I call it the whole picture,” Hemmer told viewers. “We’ll be fast and we’ll try to be first, but we will focus on being fair. In the end, the whole picture takes time, but over time we hope to see you around here more often and that’s our word.”

“Bill Hemmer Reports” averaged 269,000 viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, while CNN managed 199,000 and MSNBC averaged 164,000 demo viewers.

The inaugural episode featured interviews with newsmakers including President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey.

“Bill Hemmer Reports” even attracted a larger audience than CNN’s primetime lineup, which averaged a dismal 916,000 viewers and 226,000 among the demo Monday night from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Hemmer recently discussed his strategy for succeeding in the new timeslot.

“I think the secret to succeeding there is, you've got to stay on top of the breaking news,” Hemmer said. “The audience expects that and you have to work hard to get newsmakers to bring you information that other shows are not getting.”

Hemmer also leads Fox News’ breaking news coverage.

“Bill Hemmer Reports” broadcasts from Fox News’ state-of-the-art facility, the Fox News Deck, when the show’s namesake anchor isn’t on the road.

“We’ll be in Miami for the Super Bowl, Iowa for the caucuses, at the State of the Union... New Hampshire for the primary and on and on it goes,” Hemmer said.