Big Tech 'blowing woke smoke' with new 'Chamber of Progress' coalition: 'Woke Inc.' author

Big Tech is using the government to accomplish their own self-interested goals through a new industry coalition rallied around progressive causes, author and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said on Tuesday.

"It does not surprise me. I just say, follow the money. This is crony capitalism at its heart," the author of "Woke Inc." told "Fox & Friends."

Noting that the "largest tech companies in the world hired an ex-Google policy director to advance their objectives," Ramaswamy said that it "is classic crony capitalism."

Ramaswamy reacted to a Democratic tech policy executive Adam Kovacevich launching a tech policy industry coalition called the Chamber of Progress. The coalition will "tackle big questions, help usher in a progressive high-tech future, and ensure that all Americans benefit from technological leaps."

Kovacevich led Google's U.S. public policy team and served as an aide to several Democratic officials. In an effort to reject state legislative bills that would stifle Americans' voting rights, the Chamber of Progress, led by Kovacevich, recently called on Congress to pass historic voting rights legislation.

Although the coalition claims it will push Big Tech regulation, it will advocate for public policies in economic, social, and consumer progress.

Ramaswamy accused tech giants of using progressive values to dress up self-interest as a way of capturing government.

"That’s lobbying, that’s using the government as an instrument. But now, they have a new tool in their toolkit, which is blowing woke smoke to cover up exactly what is happening so that they actually deceive the public about the essence of what is really happening."

Furthermore, Ramaswamy said that the coalition is rallying behind issues that have nothing to do with tech regulation such as climate change and progressive taxation.

He asserted that the reason that they are doing this is because they "are bowing down to the party in power since Democrats control Congress, they control the Senate, they control the White House."

"They now know where the regulatory bread is buttered and they are bowing at the temple that ultimately butters their bread," Ramaswamy said.

"They want to keep their special legislative protections intact and to the extent that they do implement big tech regulations, they are going to make sure that it is regulation that deters upstarts and keeps their own monopoly power intact."