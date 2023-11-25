Biden turns to Hollywood stalwarts in first big 2024 fundraising push, tickets cost up to $500,000

President Biden will attend the first big Hollywood fundraiser of his re-election campaign next month which will be co-hosted by heavyweights like filmmaker Stephen Spielberg and actor/director Rob Reiner.

Select tickets to the event will be as high as $500,000, according to Deadline.com.

Held in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, the fundraiser will hosted by Andorra James Costos, the former U.S. Ambassador to Spain, and his partner, interior designer Michael Smith. Smith had redesigned the Oval Office during former President Barack Obama’s administration, under which Costo served as the ambassador.

The evening will be co-hosted by a variety of celebrities and other Hollywood denizens.

In addition to Spielberg and Reiner, Shonda Rhimes, Rick Caruso, Kate Capshaw, and Peter and Megan Chernin are co-hosting the event, among others.

Tickets for the events cost $1000 per person at base level. Guests who want to get a photo with Biden will have to shell out $25,000 per ticket, and those who want to be listed as co-chairs of the event will have to pay $500,000.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Biden Victory Fund, as well as the Democratic National Committee and local Democratic Party organizations.

According to Hollywood outlet Deadline, First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to attend the event as well.

The Bidens were set to kick off their Hollywood fundraising push earlier this year. However, the events had to be postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The First Lady did headline multiple Hollywood fundraisers in the summer and early fall.

Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff headlined a fundraising event this past Monday at the home of Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Leslie Gilbert-Luri that raised nearly $500,000 for the Biden Victory Fund.

This won’t be the first time Biden has kicked off the Hollywood fundraising portion of his presidential campaign at the home of Costos and Smith. Biden held the first Hollywood fundraiser of his 2020 campaign there.

In addition to fundraising for Biden this year, Spielberg was highly supportive of Biden’s 2020 White House bid. That year, the legendary Hollywood filmmaker donated $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund.

Rob Reiner and the Chernins were also at a 2020 fundraiser for Biden during which the then-presidential candidate raked in over $700,000.

Reiner has continually expressed support for Biden ahead of his 2020 election and throughout his first term, often contrasting him to former President Trump. Earlier this year, the filmmaker wrote on social media, "The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is: Joe Biden is a decent law-abiding person, and Donald Trump is a pathologically lying criminal."