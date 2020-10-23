Piers Morgan slams 'hyper-partisan' journalists on Hunter Biden story

British personality Piers Morgan on Friday blasted the U.S. mainstream media for playing politics by continuing to ignore the Hunter Biden email scandal.

"I don't care if you're pro-Trump, anti-Trump ... at the very least these journalists are revealing themselves to be hyper-partisan," Morgan, who is DailyMail.com editor-at-large, said on "Fox & Friends," reacting to members of the media ignoring the issue.

CNN's Jake Tapper claimed the charges were "so heinous, I'm not even going to say them ... just completely made up."

Morgan, also co-host of "Good Morning Britain," said, "Journalists should have a duty if they're impartial to investigate it with the same aggression and enthusiasm they would if the name Biden was switched to Trump, and it's not been done."

He added, "We saw over the whole Russia collusion fiasco over several years, that they don't need much of this so-called hard evidence to obsess about a story if they want to. So they're making a political characterization, not a journalistic one."

The "Wake Up" author said the purported Hunter Biden laptop nor the emails have been questioned by the Biden campaign.

When the topic came up on Thursday night's debate, Trump slammed Biden for "the horrible emails" while Biden forcefully denied making any money from foreign sources.

"All of the emails ... the horrible emails of the kind of money that you were raking in, you and your family. And Joe, you were vice president when some of this was happening. And it should've never happened," Trump said. "I think you owe an explanation to the American people."

Biden responded: "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life." Turning to attack Trump, Biden added: "We learned this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China. Does business in China."

"I have released all of my tax returns, 22 years of my tax returns," Biden said. "You have not released a single solitary year of your tax returns. What are you hiding?"

Tony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden business partner, was in attendance at the debate as a guest of the president.

Morgan praised Trump for his "effective" debate against Biden but took issue with the media on the Hunter Biden laptop.

"Isn't the basic fundamental duty of any journalist on any media organization to at least look at the allegations and if they haven't been denied, work on what they say?" Morgan asked.

