NBC's Kristen Welker breaks media's silence, asks Biden if Hunter's foreign business ties were 'unethical'

NBC News correspondent and presidential debate moderator Kristen Welker did what the vast majority of the mainstream media was hesitant to do, ask Joe Biden a question about his son's foreign business dealings while the former vice president was in office.

Ever since the New York Post broke the explosive report on Hunter Biden's emails, questions have been raised about whether his father had any involvement or influence in his son's finances overseas. However, much of the mainstream media has either downplayed or completely ignored the growing controversy.

At Thursday night's debate in Nashville, Tenn., President Trump hammered his Democratic rival about the recent revelations that came from the emails, though it was Biden himself who first alluded to the subject while knocking Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani, who had obtained a hard drive that was allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop.

However, Welker did follow up with Biden about his son's foreign business involvement.

"Mr. Vice President Biden, there have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukranian energy company when you were vice president. In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?" Welker asked.

"Nothing was unethical," Biden responded. "Here's what's the deal, regarding with Ukraine, we had this whole question about whether or not because he was on the board, I later learned, of Burisma, a company -- that somehow I've done something wrong. Yet every single solitary person was going through with his [Trump's] impeachment, testifying under oath who worked for him said I did my job impeccably. I carried out U.S. policy not one single solitary thing was out of line. Not a single thing."

Many of the TV networks have been quick to dismiss the Hunter Biden controversy over the past several days.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed earlier Thursday that the "right wing is going crazy" over Hunter Biden, declaring the allegations were "too disturbing" to repeat on-air.

"I mean, some of the ones I've seen from the president's son and some of the president's supporters are just wildly unhinged," Tapper said.

Meanwhile, "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl rejected President Trump's claim that Hunter Biden's business ties were a "scandal" for the Democratic nominee during a fiery interview at the White House.

ABC News has offered zero coverage of the Biden controversy from Oct. 14, when the New York Post first broke the story, through the morning of Oct. 22, according to a new study from the Media Research Center.