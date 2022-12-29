Biden torched for vacationing at home of billionaire donors in St. Croix: 'A double standard I'm not OK with'
First family will ring in the new year in the home of wealthy donors who attended Biden's White House state dinner
"Outnumbered" panelists slammed President Biden for jetting to a billionaire donor's home in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the holidays while a severe winter storm ravaged the country. Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier and FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti called out the "double standard" Thursday of the president benefiting from a donor while holding public office.
DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: The double standard that I live with every single day: As a doctor, I can't accept a pen or a lunch or anything from patients, from vendors, from anyone. But yet President Biden is able to fly private to a Caribbean island and stay at a billionaire donor's house. That is a double standard that I am not OK with.
LAUREN SIMONETTI: As a journalist, I also cannot take anything… The president of the United States, with multiple crises, is at a billionaire Democratic donors' St. Croix mansion with this family celebrating. OK, he needs a break, too, it's Christmas. They're probably deciding: Should he run for president again? But he's been on vacation a lot. So I'm thinking, ‘Oh, Lauren, if you ever run for office’ – which will never be the case – 'don't ever take a vacation because you get criticized for it.' But we have a president who seems to be on vacation most of the time.