Biden torched for vacationing at home of billionaire donors in St. Croix: 'A double standard I'm not OK with'

"Outnumbered" panelists slammed President Biden for jetting to a billionaire donor's home in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the holidays while a severe winter storm ravaged the country. Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier and FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti called out the "double standard" Thursday of the president benefiting from a donor while holding public office.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: The double standard that I live with every single day: As a doctor, I can't accept a pen or a lunch or anything from patients, from vendors, from anyone. But yet President Biden is able to fly private to a Caribbean island and stay at a billionaire donor's house. That is a double standard that I am not OK with.

LAUREN SIMONETTI: As a journalist, I also cannot take anything… The president of the United States, with multiple crises, is at a billionaire Democratic donors' St. Croix mansion with this family celebrating. OK, he needs a break, too, it's Christmas. They're probably deciding: Should he run for president again? But he's been on vacation a lot. So I'm thinking, ‘Oh, Lauren, if you ever run for office’ – which will never be the case – 'don't ever take a vacation because you get criticized for it.' But we have a president who seems to be on vacation most of the time.