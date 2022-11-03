Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'

Conservatives ridiculed President Joe Biden’s "despicable" Wednesday speech in which he warned midterm voters of the threats to democracy ahead of election day.

During his last address before the balance of power would be decided in Washington D.C., Biden pleaded with Americans to vote against Republicans, accusing them of being election deniers and MAGA extremists who have encouraged political violence, promoted former President Donald Trump’s "Big Lie" about the 2020 election, and have engaged in voter intimidation.

Rather than focusing the on main issues voters are most concerned about, namely, rampant inflation and other economic woes, Biden’s speech pointed the finger at his political opponents. He noted the assault against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, decrying the violence and misinformation supposedly fostered by extremist Republicans.

Biden claimed, "Recent polls have shown that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe our democracy is at risk, that our democracy is under threat. They, too, see that democracy is on the ballot this year, and they’re deeply concerned about it."

He also claimed MAGA extremists were looking "suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself. That means denying your right to vote and deciding whether your vote even counts."

Biden declared, "They’ve emboldened violence and intimidation of voters and election officials." He also said, "We don’t settle our differences in America with a riot, a mob, or a bullet, or a hammer, we settle them peaceably at the battle – ballot box."

Conservatives on Twitter repudiated the speech, blasting Biden for avoiding the big issues, and labeling him a hypocrite for calling out Republicans over alleged lies and intimidation while forgetting his own and that of his party.

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton described the speech, saying, "While it lacked some of the ‘7th circle of hell’ vibes from his August speech, you could argue that, given the timing and messaging, that was the most bizarre, tone deaf, vicious, delusional speech of Biden’s presidency. Which is saying a lot"

Responding to Biden’s denunciation of riots during the address, American Wire News managing editor Tom Tillison asked, "Did he sleep through the BLM riots???"

GOP communications strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted, "The guy who said common sense election integrity laws in Georgia are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ and ‘Jim Eagle’ has zero credibility to lecture on ‘free and fair elections.’"

In response to Biden’s urge for peace, Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., made a reference to Democrats' defense of the BLM protests, asking, "Does ‘mostly peaceful’ count?"

Former Republican congressman David Giglio tweeted, "This is literally what delusion looks and sounds like."

Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson blasted Biden’s hypocrisy, reminding his followers that Biden "Endorsed an election denier in Georgia and smeared the state’s election reforms as worse than Jim Crow. Take a seat."

In response to Biden’s claim that "Democracy is on the ballot this year," Townhall.com senior editor Matt Vespa wrote, "No, it's not. It's the economy and if you were fully functional, you'd know that by now."

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi tweeted, "Despicable speech from a despicable president."

Slamming the fact that Biden made much of his speech about GOP "Election deniers" rather than the economic issues that are driving voters to the polls, Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted, "It is stunning that this is what the party in power has chosen as its closing argument heading into a midterm where every sane Democratic strategist will concede is about inflation, crime, border, fentanyl, education."

He added, "This speech will only energize the other side that much more."