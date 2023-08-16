Biden ridiculed for asking kids to 'talk to me afterwards' about ice cream: 'President Stranger Danger'

Social media users trashed President Joe Biden online Wednesday after he asked children present at a White House address to come up to him after his speech to talk to him about getting ice cream.

Critics called the president a "creep" for the statement. Biden's behavior of getting uncomfortably close to the children and female relatives of his colleagues in government has been well documented over the years.

The president made his aside to the younger members of the audience while marking the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

At one point, Biden told the parents in the room he needed to tell their kids something, and then invited their sons and daughters to speak to him after the speech so he could help them get some local dessert.

BIDEN TELLS KIDS VISITING WHITE HOUSE HE KNOWS WHERE TO GET ICE CREAM: 'DADDY OWES YOU'

Biden stated, "I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards."

The audience in the room laughed, but the reaction online was different.

Mocking Biden with the classic slogan meant to keep kids away from adults they don’t know who are offering treats, The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller posted, "President Stranger Danger."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote similarly, "#StrangerDanger," along with a grimace emoji.

"GET IN THE VAN," PJ Media's Stephen Green posted.

GOP rapid response director Jake Schneider reposted the video, proclaiming, "He’s such a creep."

"Exactly how hard is it for Joe Biden to NOT be a complete creep around kids??" Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart asked.

"Creep in Chief," declared OutKick's Dan Dakich.

Journalist and Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott tagged the official X account for the AMBER Alert system in his reply to the quote.

"The most self-aware president ever," Hot Air associate editor David Strom joked.

This is just the latest incident during which Biden has made onlookers uncomfortable with his behavior towards children.

FORMER SENATOR’S EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS REIGNITE DEBATE ABOUT BIDEN’S TREATMENT OF WOMEN, GIRLS

CONSERVATIVES CALL BIDEN ‘PLAIN CREEPY’ FOR COMMENT ABOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHEN HE WAS 30

Last month, the president leaned in close and appeared to nibble on a small Finnish girl during a diplomatic trip to Helsinki. The girl seemed frightened and turned away from Biden as he tried to kiss her head.

Last year, Biden turned heads with a cryptic comment towards one woman he seemed to recognize in the crowd during a speech he gave at the National Education Association.

He looked at the woman and said, "You gotta say hi to me." Telling the crowd about the woman, he added, "We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

And during a speech in 2021, Biden shouted out the young daughter of a veteran in the crowd, saying, "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.