Joe Biden

Biden tells kids visiting White House he knows where to get ice cream: 'Daddy owes you'

The president's remarks came before a speech on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
President Biden made an off-the-cuff remark Wednesday involving children and ice cream, just before touting his administration's accomplishments. 

The president was about to begin his speech in front of an audience in the East Room of the White House on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act when he briefly deviated. 

MANCHIN BACKTRACKS, DOWNPLAYS INVOLVEMENT IN INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AFTER CLAIMING HE ‘WROTE’ IT

Biden speech in the White House

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.  (AP)

Biden eating an ice cream

US President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, October 15, 2022.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards," Biden said. 

He then began touting his administration's response to the rising costs of everyday necessities from groceries to gas as many Americans continue to feel the financial pinch of inflation. 

Biden has been criticized in the past for remarks some have deemed creepy. In October 2022, he drew criticism from conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her "no serious guys until you’re 30."

A month prior, he again came under scrutiny for a remark he made in the middle of a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

Biden is pushing a new Inflation Reduction Act narrative: Elizabeth MacDonald Video

He addressed a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago. 

"We go back a long way," he said. "She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

