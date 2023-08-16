Biden tells kids visiting White House he knows where to get ice cream: 'Daddy owes you'

President Biden made an off-the-cuff remark Wednesday involving children and ice cream, just before touting his administration's accomplishments.

The president was about to begin his speech in front of an audience in the East Room of the White House on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act when he briefly deviated.

"I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards," Biden said.

He then began touting his administration's response to the rising costs of everyday necessities from groceries to gas as many Americans continue to feel the financial pinch of inflation.

Biden has been criticized in the past for remarks some have deemed creepy. In October 2022, he drew criticism from conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her "no serious guys until you’re 30."

A month prior, he again came under scrutiny for a remark he made in the middle of a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

He addressed a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.

"We go back a long way," he said. "She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.