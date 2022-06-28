Border patrol 'heartbroken' over dead migrants in big rig; blame Biden for overwhelming them: lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents were heartbroken after hearing of more than 50 migrants found dead in a sweltering big rig in San Antonio, with a top Texas federal lawmaker saying they blame President Biden for "distracting" them from something they could have intercepted had it not been for a deluge of illegal immigrants.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who represents nearby New Braunfels, showed Fox News a photo of a prior truck being x-rayed at a border crossing – where agents discovered migrants similarly being smuggled in its rig.

Roy said the migrants found deceased could've been discovered sooner if the agents at the international crossings weren't overwhelmed by the situation caused by Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"This is everyday life in South Texas. And the fact is, Border Patrol was distracted," he said. "These people are heartbroken, our law enforcement personnel, because this is the kind of thing they can stop if they're not distracted because they're having to process all of these people because Biden refuses to enforce the law."

The president is intentionally creating an open border which is essentially unenforceable given the finite resources of and restrictions on CBP, Roy said.

"He's making policy choices that are leaving our border wide open in the false name of compassion. Human beings are dying."

Roy said he also spoke with an official in Falfurrias, who informed him of a "mobile morgue" that is reportedly being utilized due to the number of deceased illegal immigrants.

Unlike Biden, Roy remarked, he already plans to return to the Mexican border to meet with officials, having recently stopped in Eagle Pass for similar reasons.

"[Additionally] the fentanyl is pouring in because our Border Patrol can't actually police the border," he added.