Miranda Devine on Zuckerberg's admission to Joe Rogan: 'They interfered in the election'

New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine slammed Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook after the founder admitted the social media giant censored content relating to the Hunter Biden laptop. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday, Devine argued Facebook, Twitter and the FBI "interfered" with the 2020 election by keeping the Hunter Biden story hidden across media platforms.

MIRANDA DEVINE: They got what they wanted. This is the same Mark Zuckerberg that was giving millions of dollars to Democrats to go and ballot-harvest, effectively. He calls it ‘election security’ or whatever euphemism they used for it. … We know from polls taken by the Media Research Center straight after the election that there was something like one in six Biden voters would have changed their vote if they had known about this story. And in an election that was won by, I think, 45,000 votes in a handful of battleground states, that would have made a material difference. So Facebook, Twitter, the FBI interfered in the election and they changed the course of history. And for Mark Zuckerberg to sit there with Joe Rogan and Joe Rogan to kind of happily accept what he's saying with very little pushback is kind of sickening.

