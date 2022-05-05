Expand / Collapse search
Karl Rove: Biden calling MAGA movement dangerous a 'sign of desperation'

President slammed the 'MAGA crowd' as the 'most extreme political organization' in recent history

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday the Biden administration is showing "desperation" ahead of the midterm elections after the president called the "MAGA crowd" the "most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

KARL ROVE: Yeah, well, I don't think it's going to fly very well. I mean, really, the Trump movement is more dangerous than Antifa or Black Lives Matter or the anti-war protesters who broke up the 1968 Democratic Convention? I mean, this, look, this is over the top. And not only that, but it's easily going to be refuted if a Republican candidate for an office anywhere in the country comes across as a reasonable, sane and sensible person, that they're just going to give the lie to the president's comment. I mean, it's one thing to pick out specific elements and say here's the big issues that divide us. But to take a broad brush like this and paint the MAGA movement and all Republicans as part of this, it's just a reach, and it is not going to work. Well, sign of desperation on the part of the administration.

