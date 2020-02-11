John Sununu: Joe Biden's 'Dirty Harry' campaign will end after South Carolina primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign to be the Democratic nominee for the presidential election is doomed to end after the South Carolina primary, former New Hampshire governor John Sununu said Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Sununu said that while Biden will likely make it out of New Hampshire still standing, he will go to South Carolina because he "feels an obligation to go there and that's about when he will drop out."

"He has been trying to run a campaign with an impersonation of Dirty Harry," Sununu said, referencing the 1971 Clint Eastwood classic thriller movie. "And, really just doesn't work."

Sununu said that Biden is "passé to the country and passé to the Democratic Party."

"And," he noted, "in a way he has kind of screwed things up for the Democrats. Because for a while -- while he was leading -- he had them all confused," Sununu added.

Although he received endorsements from major players in Iowa Democratic politics, Biden's efforts seemed to have come too late. In a damaging blow to his campaign, Biden trailed former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar not far behind.

"I am not going to sugarcoat it," Biden said campaigning in New Hampshire last week. "We took a gut punch in Iowa."

Whatever the case, Sununu predicted that Sanders would win the New Hampshire primary by a "pretty good margin" with Buttigieg in tow. The next contest is the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, which the Biden campaign has long seen as a likely victory for the former vice president based on strong support from African-American voters.