Biden's defense of Hunter puts Justice Department in 'untenable' position: Jonathan Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday the case for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family has become "absolutely clear" as a Delaware investigation into Hunter Biden heats up.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday insisted that President Biden is "confident" that Hunter "didn't break the law" but the president's continuing defense of Hunter puts the Department of Justice in an "untenable position," Turley told "America Reports."

"You have this absolute defense from the White House. Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel. I have no idea how he has reached that conclusion," Turley said.

REP. DONALDS CALLS FOR HUNTER BIDEN SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE ‘CORRUPTION’ IN WHITE HOUSE

But, he continued, "There is a serious appearance, if not a real conflict of interest here. It’s impossible to investigate these emails without running across the president repeatedly. And so how do you do that as the Justice Department under this president?"

The conflict, said Turley, highlights the need for an independent special counsel to investigate the larger Biden family.

"You know, Hunter Biden may be many things, but he is certainly not without blame. I mean, this was a raw and open influence scheme worth millions of dollars and the Biden family is known for influence peddling, they have been accused, including the uncle or the brother of the president for years," said Turley.

The mounting risk of a Delaware indictment stemming from Hunter Biden's laptop forced the media to "pivot" their coverage after working to keep it out of the headlines for 18 months, Turley said.

HUNTER BIDEN: MSNBC, ABC, CBS SIDESTEP AUTHENTICATED LAPTOP THEY DISMISSED IN 2020 WHILE ADDRESSING DOJ PROBE

"These media outlets had no choice but to pivot because there is a serious risk now of an indictment coming out of Delaware, that indictment very likely if it does come out would cite evidence from the laptop, so they had to make this pivot in anticipation of that risk," he told host Sandra Smith.

As for the media's newest narrative which attempts to diminish any connection between President Biden and Hunter's questionable transactions, Turley said pointedly, "It doesn’t mean the president committed crimes, but the suggestion there’s no connection is perfectly bizarre."