The Biden White House reportedly uses nicknames of its own to refer to former President Trump.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook reported on Wednesday that four people "in Biden’s orbit" confirmed that the "generally younger, more digitally native" aides and allies of President Biden frequently use the term "Hitler Pig" to describe Trump, with one source clarifying this did not include senior staffers.

"According to the four people who were granted anonymity to speak to West Wing Playbook about the term’s usage in Biden world, it started in late 2022 after Trump invited Nick Fuentes, an avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier, to dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with the rapper Kanye West," the report read.

It continued, "Calling Trump ‘Hitler Pig’ is not so much an attempt to inject some levity into private conversations as it is a way to characterize what Biden aides see as one of Trump’s most outrageous behavior patterns, the four people all said."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Though Biden has not publicly used names like this to refer to Trump, the president reportedly has harsher words for him in private. Politico wrote earlier this year that Biden has referred to Trump as a "sick f---" who enjoys watching others suffer. One of the insiders claimed at the time that Biden had recently said, "What a f---ing a--hole the guy is," referring to Trump.

Trump himself is no stranger to nicknames, frequently using mocking terms to describe both his Republican and Democratic political rivals. Since running against him in the 2020 election, Trump has used several names to describe Biden.

As far back as 2019, Trump referred to Biden as "SleepyCreepy Joe" which later evolved into "Sleepy Joe." In 2023, he adapted the name "Crooked Joe," a revamp of the name "Crooked Hillary" that he previously used for Hillary Clinton.

"I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton," Trump said during a New Hampshire rally last year. "And I’m going to give her a new name — I don’t know, like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary’ — but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as 'Crooked Joe Biden.'"