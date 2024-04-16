Biden fires back as Trump claims he's behind criminal charges: 'His lack of ethics has nothing to do with me'

President Biden fired back at former President Trump's repeated assertions that he was behind the criminal charges his predecessor faces.

In an interview with Nexstar correspondent Reshad Hudson, Biden was asked about the comments made by Trump, whose trial in New York City started this week on the charges brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg pertaining to his 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"He directly blames you, President Biden, as being responsible behind those prosecutions. How do you respond to that?" Hudson asked.

"His lack of ethics has nothing to do with me," Biden responded.

Biden, who was campaigning in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was also asked about how he was going to get prices down as the cost of goods like eggs remains high due to inflation.

"Well, we're working to get those prices down by making sure corporate profits are brought under control," Biden said.

The president expressed confidence that he will win Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won in 2020. The latest Fox News poll showed Trump having a two-point advantage in a one-on-one match-up but tied in a five-way race with independent and third-party candidates on the ballot.

"We have more volunteers, we have more headquarters open, we have more people working for us," Biden said. "Look, we have raised – we have over 1,600,000 people contributing to us, many of them are Pennsylvanians, tens of thousands of them."

"And guess what the average contribution is? Less than $200, less than 200 bucks, because almost 97% of all our contributions come from small donors," Biden added. "He hadn't opened a single headquarters and we've opened multiple headquarters here. He has no presence here."

While Biden is on the campaign trail, Trump is stuck in a Manhattan court as jury selection is underway. The former president was hit with a whopping 34 felony counts that were upgraded from a misdemeanor for falsifying business records by linking his actions to an alleged election violation.

Trump is facing a total of 88 criminal charges from three additional indictments, two from Special Counsel Jack Smith over his actions pertaining to Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. and the classified documents case in Florida as well as the one brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Georgia regarding accusations he attempted to overturn the state's election results.