Ben Shapiro: What does Hillary Clinton have to lose by running in 2020?

Ben Shapiro asked Wednesday what Hillary Clinton has to lose by jumping into the race in the "incredibly weak" Democratic presidential field.

The Daily Wire editor-in-chief and host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" argued that it's obvious to him that Clinton is "trying to talk herself into this race."

Clinton, in recent weeks, has privately stated she would enter the race if she were certain she could win, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The story -- titled “Anxious Democratic Establishment Asks, ‘Is There Anybody Else?’” -- said about a half-dozen Democratic donors gathered in New York City questioned whether former front-runner Joe Biden could stand strong against President Trump, citing Biden’s lackluster debate performance in Ohio last week.

"What does she have to lose at this point? She's run twice, she's lost twice, in one she won the popular vote. Her image is what her image is. In the words of a famous woman, what difference at this point would it make?" he asked, referring to the former secretary of state's famous remark at a 2015 House hearing on the Benghazi attack.

Shapiro pointed to Clinton becoming more vocal in recent weeks during a series of media appearances to promote a new book. He noted that Clinton went after 2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, in the "weirdest way," claiming the Iraq War veteran is a Russian asset.

Shapiro said the attack was "exactly what [Gabbard] has been waiting for" as she responded by calling Clinton "the queen of warmongers" and accusing her of being behind a campaign to sink her candidacy.

Overall, Shapiro said the Democratic presidential field, currently led by Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, is weak and Clinton sees an opportunity.

"Elizabeth Warren is weak," he said, noting that Warren's newly released education plan would ban federal funding for charter schools, claiming they're not competitive.

"What are you talking about?" he asked, adding that "if you're Hillary, you gotta be thinking 'maybe I ought to jump back in.'"