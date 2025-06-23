BBC presenter goes viral for correcting 'pregnant people' phrasing to 'women' during live broadcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BBC presenter Martine Croxall corrected the term "pregnant people" to "women" on Saturday during a live broadcast as she was reporting on heat-related illnesses.

"London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related deaths are expected in the U.K.," Croxall began.

"Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people – women –," she said, pausing briefly with an edge in her voice, "and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions."

The term "pregnant people" is intended to include biological women who can get pregnant but don’t identify as women.

The clip went viral on social media and Croxall drew praise from opponents of overly politically correct language. Croxall posted on X on Saturday thanking her followers for the support she garnered due to the clip and said, "It's been quite a ride."

Croxall also responded to several social media reactions to the clip, including one who wondered if the clip was AI.

"It isn't," she wrote.

BBC's style guide does not include specific rules about using the term "pregnant people."

The study Croxall references includes a quote from Dr. Malcolm Mistry, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who used the term "pregnant people."

"Our study should be taken as a warning. Exposure to temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s may not seem dangerous, but they can be fatal, particularly for people aged over 65, infants, pregnant people, and those with pre-existing health conditions," Mistry said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the BBC for comment, but it declined to provide a response on the record.

The clip was lauded by J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series and a staunch defender of women-only spaces, who wrote on X, "I have a new favourite BBC presenter."

Rowling got into a back-and-forth on X with singer Boy George earlier this month over transgender rights. The Harry Potter author asked on social media on June 11, "Which rights have been taken away from trans people?"

The singer, whose full name is George O'Dowd, responded to Rowling's post by saying, "The right to be left alone by a rich bored bully!"

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.