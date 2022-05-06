AP style guide adds phrase ‘pregnant people’ to the mockery of Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The AP Style Guide recently made an update to its inclusive language protocols, adding the phrase "pregnant people" to cover trans or nonbinary people who can get pregnant but don’t identify as women.

On Wednesday, Associated Press reporter Kimberlee Kruesi – who announces her pronouns in her Twitter bio – alerted Twitter to the new guidance. She tweeted, "New AP style guidance alert" and shared a screenshot of the update.

The entry gave a newly defined usage for the phrase "pregnant people," and also included instructions on usage for the phrase "people who seek an abortion."

It stated, "Phrasing like pregnant people or people who seek an abortion seeks to include people who have those experiences but do not identify as women, such as some transgender men and some nonbinary people."

The second half of the entry specified where and when the "phrasing" should be used, "Such phrasing should be confined to stories that specifically address the experiences of people who do not identify as women. See gender, sex and sexual orientation."

Many conservatives were insulted, confused, or amused at seeing this entry on their Twitter feeds.

Political fundraiser Beth Bauman tweeted, "What an insult to women."

Latina conservative influencer Jennifer Barreto-Leyva tweeted, "This is ridiculous. Only women can get pregnant."

RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar slammed the entry, tweeting, "This is why I do not have my editors and writers conform to new AP style guidance/manuals."

"Clown show on display," is how Arizona GOP chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward described the guidance.

Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon expressed confusion at the new entry, tweeting, "What in tarnation."

Washington Free Beacon author Joe Gabriel Simonson captioned the screenshot of the entry, writing, "New Democratic Party instructions alert."

He then provided his opinion on what purpose the entry serves in a subsequent response. "[T]here is absolutely zero reason to release this clarification other than in service to the democratic party. elite media and social media platforms just spent the last year or two berating/punishing anyone who said men can't get pregnant," he tweeted.

"The idiots who run the @AP style guide are anti-human and anti-woman," tweeted Media Research Center Vice President of Free Speech America and MRC Business Dan Gainor.

YAF National Journalism Center program director Becket Adams asked, "[S]o am [I] allowed to have an opinion on abortion or not? because I’m getting mixed messages this week."

And Heroes of Liberty editor Bethany Mandel tweeted, "Not great timing for the ‘women’s rights’ crusaders."