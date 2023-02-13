Baltimore parent demands action after 23 schools report no math proficiency: 'Systematically failing'

Baltimore parents are speaking out against the city's public school system after it was revealed that 23 schools reported no students were proficient in math.

Davida Allen, who has a first-grader in the city's public school system, demanded action from politicians after she found out about the shocking discovery from the media.

"I think it's about holding our administrators accountable," Allen told Dana Perino on Monday. "You have to be vocal. You have to be involved. You have to question. You have to challenge, and I think that when we look at our CEO, and we're seeing how much money she's making, we're still seeing that our students are not thriving, you're starting to question where the funds are being allocated."

"Where are things going wrong? How come there's not enough early intervention? And when you see other counties thriving, why is it that counties such as Montgomery County, Howard County, those counties are able to thrive, but why is Baltimore City systematically failing continuously year over year?" she questioned.

Allen said she and her husband were made aware of the failing math proficiency after watching a story on the news, shortly after Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced education would be a top priority for his administration earlier this month.

"The state just needs to strategically use its assets and resources to unlock its potential," Moore said on Feb. 1. "That starts with education. We can no longer separate our vision for economic prosperity from the duty to make Maryland's public schools the best in the nation. These two things are inextricably linked."

Allen explained she has been concerned about her son's "language immersion school," worrying other subjects would fall by the wayside as English remained the central focus.

They are now looking at placing their son in a private school in hopes of reversing the trend, but this isn't the first time the Baltimore school system has let their family down.

"This is the second time that we're actually let down, because even with our older son for high school, he just, he wasn't doing the work," Allen said. "So I actually had requested for him to be held back, and the response I got was that, socially, they were concerned about the ramifications."

"I said, 'Yeah, but you're promoting him, and he hasn't done the work. He doesn't deserve it.' I don't even understand how he was able to graduate high school, to be honest," she continued.

Maryland State Department of Education's 2022 state test results indicated the bombshell findings that no students, across the 23 schools, were proficient in math.

It comprised data from a variety of schools at various levels.

FOX Business host Charles Payne, who later joined ‘America’s Newsroom,' Monday, went as far as to suggest the alarming findings further reiterate the need for school choice, to ensure children from all walks of life can have access to quality education.

He called the racial achievement gap between Black kids and others a "crime against humanity."

"Honestly, I believe the only way Black kids right now can succeed in America is through charter schools and private schools and maybe Catholic schools," Payne said Monday. "They cannot in the current public school system right now. There's no way Black people can survive, and it's a crime against humanity."

"It's so sad that there's still we vote for the same people who have very little opinions of us intellectually, and so we enter into a foul stand deal," he continued.