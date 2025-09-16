This ‘Bachelor’ alum says Charlie Kirk ‘lived and died for the truth’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s tragic death, Madison Prewett Troutt is paying tribute to his legacy, honoring him as a man who lived boldly for his faith and the truth.

Troutt first rose to national attention on season 23 of ABC's "The Bachelor," where she finished as the runner-up. Since then, she has met and married her husband, Grant Troutt, and the couple now shares a daughter, Hosanna.

Beyond her personal life, Troutt has become a voice for faith-driven inspiration. She is the host of the "Stay True Podcast" and a best-selling author. Her newest release, "Dare to Be True: Defeat the Lies That Bind You and Live Out the Truth That Frees You," focuses on helping readers pursue an authentic, Christ-centered life. It will be available for purchase on Tuesday.

CHARLIE KIRK ANSWERED 'HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED' LESS THAN 3 MONTHS BEFORE KILLING

Troutt described feeling "devastated" when the Turning Point USA ]]was tragically assassinated.

"I've been feeling the weight, like probably a lot of people across America have been feeling, a heaviness, a deep sadness. But at the same time, I’ve felt a conviction to rise up, to be bolder and more unashamed of the truth," she said. "Charlie was a man who lived and died for truth."

Since then, Troutt described a "turning point" after Kirk's death.

"Now people are like, ‘Wow, I want to know more about the truth. I want to know more about what he built his life on,’ and people are hungry," she said.

CHARLIE KIRK WAS PROUD CHAMPION OF CHRISTIANITY ON CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: 'I'M NOTHING WITHOUT JESUS'

She added that Kirk’s death has led many to reflect more deeply on eternity.

Troutt said people are asking, "I've got to figure this thing out of what happens if that happens to me. Like, what is eternity? And I think people are asking those questions and wondering that and also wanting and desiring a sense of security, a sense of hope right now in a dark time."

Although Troutt acknowledged Kirk’s political involvement, she said it stemmed from his faith, and emphasized that his convictions were ultimately grounded in belief.

"It was all routed in the truth about Jesus Christ, and that was what he always drew from and went back to," she said, adding that his example inspired her as well as many across America.

Her new book centers on finding meaning and the truth.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and felt like the Lord laid on my heart that I needed to write a book on truth and that it was the truth that everybody needs," she said. "And now I'm seeing this world that we're living in today with so much brokenness, with so much pain, with so much confusion. There's the hunger and a searching for truth, there's a hunger and searching for something bigger and greater than themselves to attach to something that is supernatural, something that outlasts them, something that leaves a legacy."

Troutt said she is "heartbroken" for the Kirk family but believes in the importance of faith, even in difficult and dark times.

CHARLIE KIRK LEAVES BEHIND POWERFUL CHRISTIAN FAITH LEGACY AFTER TRAGIC SHOOTING

"I just believe that what the enemy meant for harm, God will use for good," she said. "I also know that God is going to use this in a way greater than we could ever imagine."

"Life is meaningless unless you have Jesus. And so even if you have all the money in the world, all the fame in the world, if you don't have Jesus, you don't know hope, you don't know peace, you don't know truth, you don't know purpose," she added.

She also offered encouragement about Kirk’s eternal destiny:

"The reality is yes, that day ended Charlie's life on earth, but it also started his life in eternity," she said.

