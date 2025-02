Attorney General Pam Bondi said President Donald Trump's administration will "find illegal aliens" and "deport them in Illinois, New York and other states," in her latest warning to Democratic governors.

"You better comply with federal law, or you will be next," Bondi said on Friday during an appearance on "America Reports" with co-anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts. Bondi was asked by Smith if there was anything that altered or prioritized some of her initial goals since being sworn into her position on Feb. 5.

Bondi explained that taking the Department of Justice back to its "prime major function" of "fighting violent crime" was initially her top priority. But she also mentioned that government waste and drug cartels were at the top of her list as well.

Bondi was questioned about New York Governor Kathy Hochul's pushback against the Trump administration's lawsuit against her state for failure to comply with federal immigration laws. The blue state leader declared on Feb. 12 in an official statement that "we expect Pam Bondi's worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure, just like all the others."

Bondi's response was direct.

"Bring it on," she said on "America Reports".

"They are protecting illegal aliens over American citizens – not going to happen," she added. "And you better comply with federal law, or you're going to be next."

Hochul and New York are not the only blue bastions receiving numerous reminders to not harbor migrants from deportation operations. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker blasted Bondi and the Trump administration for their policies, remaining defiant.

"Unlike Donald Trump, we follow the law in Illinois," Pritzker said publicly in Chicago on Feb. 7. "Donald Trump has no idea what he's up against when he attacks Illinois."

The attorney general argues the law is on the Trump administration's side.

"We've spoken loud and clear," Bondi responded. "We are sick and tired of Americans being murdered, and these states protecting illegal aliens."

"Talk to the family of Laken Riley and all of these other young women and men who have been murdered by illegal aliens. See what you think then, when you want to protect them."

Bondi also responded to an MSNBC headline that scrutinized her appearance at CPAC 2025 Thursday. She defended the appearance as a "great time," and found it "comical" that critics called it a "partisan move."

"You know what we're talking about," Bondi said. "Taking violent crime off the street, fighting the fentanyl epidemic… how is that partisan?"