AP reporter mocked for calling Biden administration setbacks 'uncontrollable events'

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire was mocked over the weekend for claiming some of the recent setbacks facing President Joe Biden's administration were "uncontrollable events."

"The Pentagon admitted its errant drone strike. COVID boosters did not get full approval. France recalled its ambassador. The punishing headlines, all within an hour, underscored the perils for a president from uncontrollable events that can define a term," Lemire, who is also a political analyst for MSNBC, wrote on Twitter.

Biden did face a back-to-back onslaught of complications to his agenda Friday as the Pentagon announced that one of its recent drone strikes in Afghanistan had killed seven children and no terrorists, an FDA panel voted not to recommend coronavirus vaccine booster shots to vaccinated people over the age of 16, something Biden had been promoting, and France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. after being left out of a nuclear submarine deal between the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Critics took to social media to mock Lemire's claim that the events were "uncontrollable," with one declaring that everything "went south" because Biden was a "failure," not because of bad luck. Another claimed that they would also head to the beach considering all the bad news, referring to Biden's weekend trip to his beach house in Delaware.

Other critics questioned how a drone strike wasn't a controllable event. "Oh, if only the president could control such an unpredictable thing as a drone strike? It's not as if he's commander-in-chief," on said.

Another critic pointed out that every piece of the setbacks facing the administration were part of "active decision-making" by Biden, while another claimed that there was never much to brag about Biden anyway, seemingly criticizing his past performance as president.