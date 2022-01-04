Expand / Collapse search
Raymond Arroyo calls out AOC’s Florida trip: 'Rules for thee, not for me’ over and over again

Arroyo tells Harris Faulkner AOC is just the latest left-wing politician to ignore COVID rules

The Fox News contributor reacts to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Florida maskless.

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Tuesday on "The Faulkner Focus" after the congresswoman was spotted partying maskless in Florida. 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY RIPS AOC'S 'MIDDLE-SCHOOLER' RESPONSE AFTER CRITICS CALLED OUT MASKLESS FLORIDA BAR TRIP

RAYMOND ARROYO: The most outrageous thing is as omicron cases rise in New York, AOC dared to go and expose all those Floridians to the virus potentially by running around unmasked all over Florida. Look, she’s been doing this routine for a long time. At the Met Gala, all the servants had to wear a mask, there’s AOC in her designer gown maskless flaunting…

It’s a routine for some of these politicians. Muriel Bowser in Washington D.C. defied her own mask mandate at a wedding. Gavin Newsom, gathering at French Laundry with his friends maskless. Pelosi goes to the hairdresser when nobody else can. This rules for thee not for me, and we see it over and over again. 

