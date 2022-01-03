Kayleigh McEnany rips AOC's 'middle-schooler' response after critics called out maskless Florida bar trip

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her "middle school" response to critics after she was seen at a Miami bar without a mask. McEnany slammed her for sexualizing the criticism, urging her to react in a way that is "befitting" of her position as a United States congresswoman.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You're a sitting United States congresswoman in the United States House of Representatives. You represent nearly 700,000 people. You are the titular head of the left, an important and powerful wing of the Democrat Party, and you are engaging in juvenile behavior, saying Republicans are mad they cannot date me? Come on now. Tweet something befitting of your position as a United States congresswoman, not this juvenile behavior that I think a middle schooler would engage in. Not, again, a sitting congresswoman.

