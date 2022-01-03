Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Kayleigh McEnany rips AOC's 'middle-schooler' response after critics called out maskless Florida bar trip

Ocasio-Cortez seen celebrating new year without mask at bar in Miami

The 'Outnumbered' co-host ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her response to critics after she was seen without a mask in Miami.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her "middle school" response to critics after she was seen at a Miami bar without a mask. McEnany slammed her for sexualizing the criticism, urging her to react in a way that is "befitting" of her position as a United States congresswoman. 

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ GETS PASS FROM MAINSTREAM MEDIA AFTER GOING MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You're a sitting United States congresswoman in the United States House of Representatives. You represent nearly 700,000 people. You are the titular head of the left, an important and powerful wing of the Democrat Party, and you are engaging in juvenile behavior, saying Republicans are mad they cannot date me? Come on now. Tweet something befitting of your position as a United States congresswoman, not this juvenile behavior that I think a middle schooler would engage in. Not, again, a sitting congresswoman.

