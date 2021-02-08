Arizona sheriff to Lara Logan on immigration: 'It's our job to figure who the wolves and the sheep are'

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," host Lara Logan speaks with Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Lamb about the costly effects of illegal immigration and joins U.S. Border Patrol officers as they encounter border crossers in the Arizona desert.

Lamb, whose county covers an area of south-central Arizona southeast of Phoenix, tells Logan that people cross the U.S-Mexico border for various reasons.

"There are a lot of good people, but there are a lot of wolves coming into this country too," he says. "It's our job to figure who the wolves and the sheep are."

Lamb adds that crossing the border on foot is the easiest way to illegally enter the United States undetected, telling Logan that law enforcement "almost has to get lucky in many cases."

LARA LOGAN WITNESSES GUN, GRENADE BATTLE AT US-MEXICO BORDER

He adds that illegal immigrants who are apprehended are often treated more leniently than American citizens, especially in the prosecution of drug crimes.

"Unfortunately, Americans are on the downside of those rules," says Lamb, who adds that there are "so many things where Americans are treated differently."

Later, Logan travels to Sasabe, Ariz., a tiny border community about 60 miles west of Nogales, Ariz., and Nogales, Sonora.

She joins Border Patrol Agents Alan Regalado and Jesus Vasavilbaso on their rounds through the brush as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter hovers overhead.

When a group of illegal border crossers are reported to be making their way through the vast desert, Regalado tracked the group before motioning for Logan and the others to crouch down. As the group approaches, Regalado appears in front of the group of men and takes them into custody.

