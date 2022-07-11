Arizona GOP Senate candidate: Border 'invasion' threatening our nation's sovereignty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon said that protecting the southern border is the number one issue in his state, as he contends for the nomination to face Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Lamon, a businessman and veteran, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how the "invasion" is "threatening the sovereignty of our nation" with the increase of drugs coming across the southern border.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich , who is running against Lamon along with Blake Masters, urged Gov. Doug Ducey to declare the crisis at the southern border an "invasion" -- just after multiple counties in Texas are pressuring their state’s governor to do the same.

Amid an ongoing and historic migrant crisis at the southern border, with more than 239,000 migrant apprehensions in May alone, states have been taking matters into their own hands after what they say is inaction from the federal government.

Multiple lawmakers at the national level have come out in support of the move, including Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who said: "Arizona must declare an invasion at its southern border."

Lamon stated that he "has the backing, the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council branch" in his Senate race, questioning his opponents' records on border security.

Lamon said elected officials must get serious about the border crisis "in order to save our country and our kids."

He told Dana Perino that he would go to the Senate and fight for the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Despite Brnovich pushing to declare the border crisis as an "invasion," he said Brnovich did "nothing" about the border for seven years.

"They need someone to stand up in the U.S. Senate and make Remain in Mexico policy the law and then enforce it."

