Ari Fleischer rips Biden's record of 'vitriolic' attacks on Republicans: 'He is so bitterly divisive'

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer torched President Biden's record of attacking Republicans following his "vitriolic" speech Thursday night on the "soul of the nation."

In his address, Biden claimed former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" are dangerous and waging an "assault on American democracy." His comments received immediate backlash from critics who recalled Biden’s campaign promise to unite the country.

Fleischer argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that Biden has accomplished the opposite.

"One of the reasons America is so divided is because we have a president who enjoys dividing us with using some of the most extreme, over-the-top, vitriolic language imaginable," Fleischer told host Julie Banderas.

"This is terrible language for a president to use."

Biden has a history of controversial political attacks, many involving race. Earlier this year, the president compared GOP voting legislation to "Jim Crow 2.0." In 2012, as vice president, Biden told a Virginia audience that then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s financial regulation lifts would "put y'all back in chains."

Fleischer claimed the remarks represent the "real Joe Biden," a man who repeatedly attacks his fellow Americans, arguing Biden has never been a unifier for the country, despite claiming during his inaugural speech that "unity is the path forward."

"That was a myth," Fleischer said. "What he said in his inaugural address was window dressing."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to apologize for his latest remarks Thursday, arguing they divide, demean and disparage Republicans.

"The first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists," McCarthy said at a press conference Thursday night.

Fleischer said Biden’s rhetoric shows he is a mean-spirited leader.

"Joe Biden has never missed an opportunity to paint the worst, most negative, vile picture of his opponent in an effort to win votes through demagoguery," Fleischer said.

"This is why he is so bitterly divisive."