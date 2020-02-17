AOC election challengers slam her far-left agenda: Our district doesn't want socialism

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. revs up support for reelection, three of her challengers appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to voice concerns about the socialist firebrand's lack of engagement with her constituents in her New York City district.

Badrun Khan, a Democrat, highlighted the distinction with Ocasio-Cortez that the lawmaker is a socialist Democrat. Khan went on to say that her district is not “socialist.”

“She’s never there in our district. I know when she won the election, it took her three or four months to open an office," she explained, hitting Ocasio-Cortez for rarely being present in the Bronx-Queens district.

Republican Scherie Murray agreed that Ocasio-Cortez is never in her district.

Murray added that Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents are not pleased. “They are appalled by the rhetoric she’s championing on the national level from the Green New Deal to the New Way Forward Act – new immigration legislation that she’s co-sponsored – these policies are dangerous,”

“They’re going to hurt the quality of life for Queens and Bronx residents,” Murray said.

Republican John Cummings said Ocasio-Cortez is never in her district and is “really out of touch with people in that district.”

Cummings also noted that Ocasio-Cortez opted for a Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., presidential campaign rally over a Veterans Day parade in her district.

“She much prefers that national spotlight but completely disregards her people in District 14,” Cummings said.

However, despite her massive national media presence, it appears Ocasio-Cortez isn’t taking reelection for granted.

At a Saturday kickoff event in her bid for a second term, the far-left freshman congresswoman told supporters she wanted to see voter turnout in New York’s 14th Congressional District increase by “four times” over her previous run in 2018.

No fewer than 12 Democrats have filed in the district to run against Ocasio-Cortez in the primary election on June 23, according to radio station WINS of New York City. In addition, at least three Republicans will vie for a chance to ultimately win the seat.

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera also jumped into the race last week. A registered Democrat and descendant of Cuban immigrants, Caruso-Cabrera has been a fierce critic of socialism and an advocate for free markets.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.