Antiracist activist's brazen post claiming Taylor Swift could stop 'genocide' gets sarcastic community note

A race activist's outraged social media post over Taylor Swift winning TIME's Person of the Year prompted mockery online on Wednesday.

Saira Rao, whose organization "Race 2 Dinner" charges White women to to be lectured about their alleged racism, called the pop star being honored by the magazine,"White nonsense."

Rao also claimed the singer could "end the genocide of Palestinians" with a single Instagram post.

"The White American woman billionaire who could end the genocide of Palestinians with on [sic] IG post is TIME Person of The Year. White nonsense, White violence, White love of Black and brown genocide," she wrote on X.

The activist's bizarre complaint fueled a flurry of mockery, including a sarcastic community note.

"Historically, conflicts and wars have not ended due to Instagram posts," the community note read. "Therefore, it is extremely unlikely that an Instagram post made by Taylor Swift will end the war in Gaza."

The note also linked to three articles explaining various ways wars have ended throughout history, none of which included social media posts.

Critics shredded the initial post suggesting the singer had powers and foreign policy experience.

"Being able to end a genocide with a single Instagram post is a power I wasn't aware Taylor Swift had," journalist Yashar Ali teased.

"Why make everything about the Israel-Palestine conflict?? Why does she think Swift could end the war (that she incorrectly calls a genocide) with an INSTAGRAM POST??" British-Palestinian writer John Aziz wrote. "Why does she think that people who like Taylor Swift support genocide?? This is brain-explodingly psychotic."

"Wow. This desire for Instagram White saviorism by an American woman billionaire really speaks to some internalized racism that should probably be deconstructed by a Karen over a dinner party for which you pay a couple thousand bucks, so you can decenter your centering of Taylor," OutKick columnist Mary Katharine Ham wrote.

"According to Saira Rao, who makes money yelling at rich White women who pay her to yell at them, Taylor Swift can end a genocide that isn’t happening across the world," another account wrote.

Taylor's Swift's reps did not immediately return a request for comment.