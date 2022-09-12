Anti-Defamation League promotes author who compared Israeli policy to Nazi actions during the Holocaust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – The Anti-Defamation League promoted an author on its website who previously drew comparisons between the Holocaust and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which appears to be at odds with the organization's mission to fight against anti-Semitism.

The ADL promoted an author named Beverley Naidoo – specifically, her book "Making It Home: Real-Life Stories from Children Forced to Flee" – despite a history of anti-Israel rhetoric.

The ADL promotes books on its website to educators as part of its mission to combat anti-Semitism and other biases.

For example, Naidoo criticized the Israeli security policies which included checkpoints for those living in the West Bank and Gaza in the early 2000s by invoking a Holocaust poem of a victim who was killed in Auschwitz.

ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE LAUNCHES REVIEW OF EDUCATION CONTENT AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL INVESTIGATION

About Israel's policy, Naidoo writes: "At the Tamer Institute, people say the time to bring Israeli and Palestinian children together will arrive only when the latter can travel as freely as the former. ‘Once upon a time we lived together in peace in this land – Jew, Christian and Arab – but then they brought in their settlers. How can we live in peace with people who, every day, are still taking our land?’ I am reminded of words from a poem written in the ghetto of Terezin, now in the Czech Republic, by 13-year-old Franta Bass before transportation to death in Auschwitz.

Towards the town where I was born,

My town, my native town,

How gladly I would return to you."

Israeli officials have argued that restricting the movements of Palestinians in the territories would protect itself from terrorist attacks.

In fact, six months after Naidoo published the criticism of the Israeli policy a terror campaign known as the Second Intifada began. It claimed the lives of hundreds of Israeli civilians through suicide bombings and other terrorist means.

For example, one of the terror attacks – the Sbarro restaurant suicide bombing – was planned by mastermind Ahlam al-Tamimi in which she thought through how to kill as many victims and children as possible, according to the ADL's own website.

The family of a 15-year-old victim and American citizen, Malki Roth, continues to fight for the mastermind responsible for the attack to be extradited from Jordan to face justice in the United States.

In other cases, Hamas terrorists would include shrapnel in the bombs that were dipped with rat poison – an anticoagulant – to ensure that victims' struck by the metal expunged in the blast would continue to bleed out, increasing the likelihood of death.

"Hamas has long sought to increase the lethality of its attacks by lacing shrapnel attached to its suicide bombs with chemicals," said a report from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

According to the State Department, drawing comparisons between Israeli policy and the Holocaust is anti-Semitic.

The ADL has previously reiterated this on its website, saying that, "The murder of six million Jews and millions of others carried out by the Nazis and their collaborators was the largest recorded genocide in modern history. Absolutely no comparison can be made between the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jews."

KENTUCKY DISTRICT OFFICIAL INVOKES ADOLF HITLER IN DEFENSE OF 'PORNOGRAPHY' BOOK CHALLENGED BY MOM

Naidoo also claimed that Israelis, who won the State of Israel in a defensive war after accepting the partition plan for two states – one for Arabs and another for Jews – established the Jewish State through "terror meted out by Zionists."

"It makes no sense, it is a total contradiction of who they're supposed to be," said Dov Hikind, the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, about the ADL. "It's like Jews putting the knife into themselves."

DEMOCRATIC RADICAL LEFT TREATS ANTI-SEMITISM WITH DOUBLE STANDARD COMPARED TO OTHER HATE CRIMES: ACTIVIST

"No one should play politics with racism and Jew-hatred… I think the ADL does that unfortunately," he continued. "I think its very much to do with [ADL CEO Jonathan] Greenblatt."

"When [ADL's former CEO] Abe Foxman was there it was a different world," Hikind added. "It's really very sad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reported that the ADL's curriculum for K-12 education included concepts of critical race theory. As a result of that investigation, the ADL said it would launch a thorough review of its anti-bias education materials.

When asked whether Hikind believed ADL's donors were aware of the curriculum and materials the ADL has promoted, Hikind said "no, no."

An ADL spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "As we previously stated, clearly there is content among our curricular materials that is misaligned with ADL’s values and strategy. This appears to be a clear example of this problem. Again, as previously stated, we are conducting a thorough review of our materials. We have determined that, as part of this process, we will engage outside experts to review all our content so that we can resolve issues such as this one. With that said, we will not continue to address individual items while the materials are under review."

Naidoo did not respond to a request for comment.