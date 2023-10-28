Aide to LA councilmember resigns after making antisemitic jokes about Amy Schumer, mayor praises exit

An aide to Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez resigned from his position after making antisemitic jokes about comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

Soto-Martinez’s senior adviser Josh Androsky made derogatory puns involving Schumer’s physical appearance and the Holocaust on Friday morning, prompting critics like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to denounce him.

By that same evening, the councilmember had accepted his staffer’s resignation.

As the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday, Androsky interacted with a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, targeting Schumer that was started by the account for the podcast "TrueAnon."

TrueAnon mocked the "Trainwreck" actress for her social media posts criticizing pro-Palestinian protests against Israel. In one post, the podcast's account stated that Schumer is "particularly sensitive to Jewish deaths due to her experience in the holocaust."

In an Instagram post, Schumer spoke about a relative who survived the Holocaust, and some of the hardships she faced while growing up Jewish.

She captioned one of the posts she published in the wake of Hamas’ attack against Israel: "… I didn’t pick a side. Were[Sic] just begging for our friends to not let them try and exterminate us again."

Adding a pun incorporating the name of a Nazi concentration camp and Schumer’s figure, TrueAnon posted, "The nazis named a concentration camp after her. It was called Da Cow."

Androsky replied to the thread, saying, "it’s f----- up that you would say this about her when you know it was actually Cowschwitz."

At another point, he repeated a similar version of the pun before deleting the posts and his account altogether later that day.

Androsky’s former boss denounced his aide shortly after seeing the posts.

"With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous," he wrote.

Soto-Martinez added: "These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately."

Bass praised the resignation in a Friday statement.

"The anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments made today were reprehensible, disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family," she said. "Especially now, City Hall must be a beacon of hope, not hate. I'm glad the staffer responsible has resigned."

Soto-Martinez did not immediately reply to FOX News Digital’s request for comment.

