Ex WH aide Alyssa Farah to Trump supporters: 'I need you to hear me: the election was NOT stolen. We lost'

She said Biden's margin of victory was too wide to dispute his win

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pleading to supporters of her former boss to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

Amid violence taking place on Capitol Hill, Farah--who left the White House in December as President Trump's legal team continued to challenge the Electoral College victory of President-elect Biden in several swing states--took to Twitter and urged Trump voters to face what she suggested is a harsh reality for them. 

"Dear MAGA- I am one of you. Before I worked for @realDonaldTrump, I worked for @MarkMeadows & @Jim_Jordan & the @freedomcaucus. I marched in the 2010 Tea Party rallies. I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him. But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost," Farah began her Twitter thread. 

While she acknowledged that there "were cases of fraud" that "should be investigated," Farah stressed that "the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that."

"I’m proud of many policy accomplishments the Trump Admin had. But we must accept these results," Farah continued. "It’s time to regroup, organize, & campaign for political leaders we believe in, and let our democracy work. It is NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence. If you believe in America first, you believe in our Constitution, the rule of law, & our first principles."

Earlier in the day, President Trump attended a rally where he reiterated to his thousands of supporters that the election was "stolen." Meanwhile, the contentious certification of President-elect Biden's victory was halted after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill, causing lawmakers to go into lockdown. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.