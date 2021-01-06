Andrew McCarthy: Trump 'incited' Capitol Hill violence, needs to urge his supporters to 'go home'

Former chief assistant U.S. Attorney and Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy took President Trump to task over the ongoing chaos that has taken place on Capitol Hill as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of President-elect Biden's election victory.

Amid the contentious debate over certifying the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election, demonstrators breached the Capitol on Wednesday, causing lawmakers to go into lockdown.

"It's tragic to watch this and I can't help but watch it with the knowledge that what we're seeing before our eyes is what I've prosecuted terrorists in the 1990s for conspiring to do, to attack our capital, to attack our patriotic and other installations of our government, it's mind-boggling to watch, " McCarthy reacted.

"And in terms of practically speaking, police can maintain order as long as we are in a peacetime, law and order situation. If we lose order, the police are not numerous enough or equipped enough to reestablish order. And I just don't understand why they are being so fastidious about the optics of bringing in whatever forces that need to be brought in to restore order," McCarthy said, alluding to Fox News' Bret Baier's previous reporting that the Department of Defense was considering sending the National Guard but was hesitant of allowing the imagery of armed military on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy warned Fox News' Bill Hemmer that "this is not going to get better" as nighttime approaches, calling any inaction beforehand "utterly irresponsible."

He then took aim at President Trump.

"Look, the president incited this," McCarthy said. "And it's his obligation to try to mitigate it to the extent that at this point it can be mitigated, which means it's not enough to say 'stay peaceful.' He needs to tell people to go home and stand down."

President Trump took to Twitter later Wednesday with a video message urging his supporters to "go home in peace."