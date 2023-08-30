'2SLGBTQI+' travelers to US warned to be cautious of some state laws: 'Not all countries have the same values'

Canada updated its travel advisory Tuesday morning cautioning "2SLGBTQI+" travelers to the U.S. that they may be impacted by some state laws.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws," the Global Affairs Canada alert states.

The advisory links to another government page with more information that says foreign laws may be different from Canada’s, and informs LGBTQ travelers that they "could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada."

The notification tells travelers to follow local laws when traveling outside the country, "even if these laws infringe on your human rights."

"Not all countries have the same values and legal system that we have in Canada," the safety travel webpage reads. "As a result, it is important for you to be informed about the legal framework and social customs governing sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics in your destination country."

According to Canada's terminology, "2S" is an abbreviation for "two-spirit" — a term purportedly used by Indigenous people to describe nonbinary gender identity — which the government "recognizes … as the first 2SLGBTQI+ communities."

The "I" in the acronym stands for "Intersex," which "considers sex characteristics beyond sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression."

The advisory did not list specific states, but several states have introduced legislation to ban drag shows after Tennessee became the first state to ban them in public spaces. Other laws enacted in Florida, Alabama, Idaho, North Dakota and Oklahoma restrict transgender minors from seeking medical procedures to transition.

Global Affairs spokesperson Jérémie Bérubé told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday that since the start of the year, "certain states in the U.S. have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender affirming care and from participation in sporting events."

"The Government of Canada issues travel advice and advisories following a thorough analysis of various information sources, including consular trends observed by Canadian diplomats in the field," the statement said. "The information is provided to enable travellers to make their own informed decisions regarding destinations. The decision to travel is the sole responsibility of the traveller."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a press conference Tuesday regarding that the advisory the Canadian government "needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian, and of every single group of Canadians."

"That's what we're doing now. That's what we're always going to do," she said, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

A U.S. state department spokesperson told Fox News Digital Wednesday the country is committed to promoting tolerance and inclusion while advancing human rights for LGBTQI+ people.

The U.S. is reportedly also listed on travel advisory warnings for some foreign countries, including New Zealand, Australia and France, mainly for violent crimes in urban cities and mass shootings.

Venezuela and Uruguay have issued travel warnings against the U.S. since 2019, due to "proliferation of acts of violence and indiscriminate hate crimes," the Miami Herald reported.