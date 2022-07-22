After Lee Zeldin attack, 'accidental governor' Kathy Hochul torched over lax New York bail law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin was attacked by a brass-knuckles-wielding man at a rally outside Rochester, Democratic Gov. Kathleen Hochul offered inadequate condolences to her political rival, Judge Jeanine Pirro said on Fox News.

Pirro said on "The Five" Friday the current New York law supported by Hochul allowing sometimes violent suspects out on cashless bail is an outrage proven dangerous by the attack on Zeldin.

"The amazing part of this is good old Governor Hochul, the accidental governor who got there because the guy before was corrupt -- the Democrat governor, that is -- says that, you know, her heart goes out to Zeldin or whatever," Pirro said.

Hochul ascended to the governorship after her predecessor and former boss as lieutenant govenor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned under scandal.

"I'm really tired of complaining about her. She talks to talk. She doesn't walk the walk," Pirro continued, adding if Hochul really cared about what happened to Zeldin or the increasing number of New Yorkers victimized by violent crime in her state, she would do something about the lax criminal laws approved by her party, which controlls the legislature as well.

Suspect David Jakubonis had "brass knuckles with two edges" on them, Pirro recounted. "It could have killed [Zeldin]. It didn't kill him. They grabbed him ahead of time," she said.

"You're full of it, Hochul," Pirro fumed, calling the onetime Buffalo congresswoman a hypocrite for reportedly opposing changes to the cashless bail laws at focus in both the upstate incident and those in Manhattan under Soros-linked District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Zeldin had offered a premonition shortly after his assault that his attacker would be let out, blaming New York State laws passed by Democrats. That prediction later came true.

Johnny "Joey" Jones, a retired Marine Corps bomb technician, pointed out on "The Five" that prior to Zeldin being attacked, Hochul posted a media advisory calling the Suffolk lawmaker "Big Lie Lee" - in reference to former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election – and listed out Zeldin's rally schedule.

One of the events highlighted was the Perinton veterans event where Jakubonis allegedly tried to stab Zeldin.

Jones said that move was ill-advised given the political climate in which liberal activists have made threats against conservative lawmakers and jurists, recently reaching a low point when a California man traveled to Chevy Chase, Md. allegedly hoping to assassinate Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

New York State Republican Party Chairman Nicholas Langworthy further called on Hochul to stand up a security detail for Zeldin following the attack.

