Afroman reprises his 'Because I Got High' hit to make fun of Hunter Biden

Afroman reprised his 2000 hit song, "Because I Got High," with a new version making fun of Hunter Biden.



Baste Records posted on X on Friday about Afroman's new song, "Hunter Got High," sharinga link to the full video on YouTube.



"Hey Hunter! Roll another one of those congressional blunts, brotha," the video starts, as Afroman and an actor portraying Hunter Biden pull up smoking in the back of a black SUV.



"He was gonna get his laptop fixed, but Hunter got high," Afroman sings.

"He shoulda let Hillary bleach the whole hard drive. But Hunter got high, Hunter got high, Hunter got high," he sings along with the actor portraying Hunter and a white-haired man in a mask portraying President Biden.

Beyond the Hunter Biden laptop, Afroman's new song also takes jabs at alleged influence peddling by the Biden family, as well the Secret Service confirming that cocaine was found at the White House last summer and subsequently closing that probe without naming a culprit.



"He thought he had a secret stash, but Hunter got high. The White House got shut down, and we all know why. Hunter got high, Hunter got high, Hunter got high," the song says.

Afroman also mocks Hunter Biden's art career, which has come under fire by House Republicans raising conflict of interest concerns between wealthy buyers and the White House.

The song continues, "Biden never use to start with B-U-Y. Till Hunter got high, Hunter got high, Hunter got high."

"Ukraine wasn’t part of the plan, till Hunter got high China wasn’t that big a fan, till Hunter got high. He wasn’t gonna split it all, with the old big guy. But Hunter got high, Hunter got high, Hunter got high," he says.

Baste Records, founded by Matthew Azrieli, bills itself as a "harbinger of the counter culture to cancel culture."

Its website says the record company aims to stand for freedom of speech and freedom of thought in what it says has become a predominantly "woke" mainstream music industry.