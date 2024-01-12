Adult grandchildren create new tradition of keeping close with grandparents with viral trend

A new trend sweeping the internet is bringing adult grandchildren closer to their grandparents.

TikTok users are filming themselves surprising their grandparents with sleepovers under the hashtag #cousinsleepover - showing up to their homes with pillows, blankets and pajamas in tow.

The sweet gesture showcased adult cousins using their time at home for the holidays to plan a special night for their grandparents and enjoying old family traditions.

Emily Sindoni, a fitness director in New York City, gathered her 10 cousins to partake in the trend, with her heartwarming video amassing over six million views on TikTok.

"We really spent a lot of time growing up together," Sindoni told Fox News Digital. "My cousins and I, we tell our grandparents everything. They were always there for holidays, dance recitals, you name it - so we all have a really special relationship with our grandparents."

When Sindoni saw a similar video online, she knew she had to organize a "Cousin Sleepover" for her own family. With the entire family traveling home to New Jersey for the holidays, they decided it was a great time to surprise "Pop Pop" Tony and "Mum Mum" Pat.

"I sent [my cousins] the video and immediately everyone jumped on the idea," Sindoni said.

All 10 cousins donned their pajamas and arrived with pizzas in hand. They opted to stagger their arrivals with each cousin arriving one-by-one, which added to the excitement for their grandparents as they realized everyone would be joining in on the fun.

"Now everybody’s here," Pat Sindoni can be heard exclaiming in the video as the final cousins arrive.

The family spent the night catching up on each other’s lives and playing family-favorite games that were traditional in their household. Sindoni also hopes that this will become an annual event for her and her cousins, with a new surprise in store for their grandparents next year.

"You can't pull the same surprise off twice, but we would love to keep this going in some capacity - but change it up year-to-year," Sindoni told Fox News Digital.

The trend took social media by storm as videos of shocked grandparents with a house full of kids flooded TikTok. The wholesome movement garnered instant support on the app, with the hashtag #cousinsleepover reaching 17 million views online.

One TikTok user took note of how the kids were arriving with food for the group and things to do in hand - a touching gesture that allowed the grandparents to sit back and enjoy the time with their families.

"Please notice how they came with food and gifts and activities. Not to burden them with feeding and entertaining them. Beautiful gesture," she wrote.

"Surprise Sleepover at Grandparents must be ranked as #1 trend of 2023", another commented.

Sindoni hopes that the trend will serve as a reminder for grandchildren to take time out of their busy lives to enjoy an evening with the people they love.

"You don’t have to do the gifts and the games and all the extra stuff, it’s really [about] spending time with your loved ones, especially your grandparents while you have them," Sindoni said.