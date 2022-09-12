Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Ohio grandson takes 92-year-old grandmother to visit every single national park: 'Transformational'

Joy Ryan went whitewater rafting in Alaska last year, Brad Ryan told 'Fox & Friends'

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Grandmother, grandson duo embark on once-in-a-lifetime adventure Video

Grandmother, grandson duo embark on once-in-a-lifetime adventure

Brad and Joy Ryan joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss their mission to visit all 63 national parks.

One grand Ohio duo is wrapping up an all-American journey of a lifetime.

Brad Ryan and his 92-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, have officially visited 62 of 63 U.S. national parks, with one more left to go.

Brad Ryan and Joy Ryan joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share the details of their adventure beginning back in 2015, when Brad called his grandmother and asked if she’d accompany him.

PARK CITY'S HIGH WEST DISTILLERY PLEDGES $1M TO WESTERN LAND PRESERVATION

"I’m glad he called," Joy Ryan said. 

"I wasn’t doing anything at the time, just sitting there resting," she added.  

Brad Ryan and his 92-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, joined 'Fox and Friends' on Friday, September 9, 2022, to reveal their adventures.

"So, he wanted to go and I was willing."

The Ryans have driven more than 50,000 miles to explore "every corner of this beautiful country," Brad Ryan said.

WYOMING NONPROFIT PROTECTS YELLOWSTONE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST WILDLIFE, HOLDS TOURISM ACCOUNTABLE

The grandson’s initial prompt to get up and get out into the wild was for the benefit his own mental health, he said.

But he revealed that bringing along his grandmother on the trip with him has been "transformational" for their relationship.

A photo of Brad Ryan with his grandmother Joy Ryan at a national park displayed on 'Fox and Friends' on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

"Like a lot of people her age, she felt left behind," he said.

"I was in my fourth year of veterinary school at The Ohio State University, and I just wanted to break away from the stress of that … and just remember what life is really all about."

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST WILDLIFE: HOW TO SAFELY SEE BEAR, MOOSE, BISON AND OTHER YELLOWSTONE SPECIES

The then-85-year-old Joy Ryan experienced camping and climbing a mountain for the very first time, which has fueled the duo’s interest in continued travel.

"No matter how old you are, life is still happening — and [you can] make that adventure happen for somebody in your life."

"She was 91 last year, and she went whitewater rafting in Alaska," he said.

"Our message is, no matter how old you are, life is still happening — and [you can] make that adventure happen for somebody in your life."

Brad and Joy Ryan of Ohio joined 'Fox and Friends' on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to talk about their national park adventures.

Brad Ryan admitted that spending time with his grandmother has put current-day pressures into perspective — and he described the oldest generation as "resilient."

"It’s been a positive experience for me in every possible way," he said. 

Brad and Joy Ryan will be making their very last stop at the National Park of American Samoa.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.