Pennsylvania grandkids surprise their grandparents with 'adult cousins sleepover' for the holidays

It had been about 20 years since Ronald and Linda George of Pennsylvania had their grandchildren under their roof for a sleepover.

So most people can imagine why they were "dumbfounded" when five grandkids — all now adults with families of their own — showed up at their door to spend the night.

Amber Hauck, one of the grandkids, told Fox News Digital the idea started as a kind of joke among the cousins.

But when their grandmother had a health scare and was worried as a result, they decided to make it a reality.

"We picked a date, and made sure we were all good to go," she said.

When the five "kids" ranging in age from 26 to 32 arrived at their grandparents' door, Hauck said her grandmother's initial concern was wondering who was taking care of her 11 great-grandchildren.

That — and where everyone was going to sleep.

The majority of the kids slept on the floor — something they were happy to do, Hauck told Fox News Digital.

"It was just one night," she said.

There was a charcuterie board, her grandfather's favorite wine and pizza.

The grandkids had planned for the group to watch a movie, but they got so involved with a game of dominoes that the movie never happened.

Linda George said the domino game and the "sitting around the table eating a hearty breakfast talking and laughing about sleepovers when they were little" was the most memorable part of the adult sleepover.

The breakfast was prepared by Grandpa Ronald George, something Hauck said that he did when all the cousins were young.

"We were up at 5:45 a.m. pretending to sleep while he was cooking," she said.

Ever since Hauck posted her video of the sleepover on Instagram, it's been liked more than 130,000 times.

She said the comments on the post say others are inspired to do the same.

For Hauck, who works in the nursing home industry and knows the effect of loneliness on the elderly, she hopes "adult cousin sleepovers" becomes a trend.

As for her family, they hope to make it a yearly tradition.

In an email to Fox News Digital, Linda and Ronald George called the night a "wonderful surprise."

The couple wrote in a joint statement, "Loved that these kids did this for us! We will never forget this — love these grandchildren so much!"