ABC reporter apologizes for gushy remarks about Kirk shooter's ‘touching’ messages to trans romantic partner

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman apologized Thursday for angering some viewers by calling the correspondence between Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his transgender romantic partner "very touching."

In an Instagram post, Gutman expressed regret over the remarks and condemned the shooting of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder.

"Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk – a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue – and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference," he wrote. "I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear."

While reporting from a press conference Wednesday where authorities announced murder charges against Robinson, Gutman commented on the emotion shown by the suspected assassin toward his transgender roommate in text messages related to the killing.

In texts between Robinson and his roommate, who law enforcement confirms has been in the process of transitioning, the suspect referred to the roommate as "my love" multiple times.

"I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem [sic] for a little while longer yet," Robinson wrote in one exchange, according to the indictment. "Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

Gutman remarked on that part of the exchange.

"But, also, it was very touching in a way that many of us didn't expect," Gutman said. "A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.'"

The reporter continued: "I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching, right?"

He added that there is a "heartbreaking duality" about the crime, referring both to Kirk’s assassination and the apparent romantic connection between Robinson and his roommate.

On ABC News' livestream platform, Gutman doubled down, calling it "heartbreaking on so many levels" and linking Kirk's brutal murder to the "portrait of a very human person."

Gutman’s comments resulted in a wave of backlash on social media, prompting him to apologize Thursday.

After stating his regret that his words did not come out as intended, Gutman denounced the shooting and the pain it caused on Kirk’s family and those who witnessed it.

"But let there be zero doubt: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired," he wrote.

