Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

ABC reporter apologizes for gushy remarks about Kirk shooter's ‘touching’ messages to trans romantic partner

'I deeply regret' description of the text messages, ABC reporter says

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
close
ABC reporter calls text messages between suspected Charlie Kirk assassin and his transgender partner 'very touching' Video

ABC reporter calls text messages between suspected Charlie Kirk assassin and his transgender partner 'very touching'

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman described newly released text messages between suspected Charlie Kirk killer, Tyler Robinson, and his transgender roommate as 'very touching' on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman apologized Thursday for angering some viewers by calling the correspondence between Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his transgender romantic partner "very touching."

In an Instagram post, Gutman expressed regret over the remarks and condemned the shooting of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder.

"Yesterday I tried to underscore the jarring contrast between this cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk – a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue – and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney at the press conference," he wrote. "I deeply regret that my words did not make that clear."

JAY LENO CALLS CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION THE 'DEATH OF FREE SPEECH'

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman expressed regret Wednesday after getting backlash for calling the text messages between Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin and his trans roommate "touching." (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Getty)

While reporting from a press conference Wednesday where authorities announced murder charges against Robinson, Gutman commented on the emotion shown by the suspected assassin toward his transgender roommate in text messages related to the killing.

In texts between Robinson and his roommate, who law enforcement confirms has been in the process of transitioning, the suspect referred to the roommate as "my love" multiple times. 

"I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem [sic] for a little while longer yet," Robinson wrote in one exchange, according to the indictment. "Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: AUTHORITIES COLLECT HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO THAT MAY SHOW KILLER FLEEING SCENE

tyler robinson appears virtually in court from a utah jail wearing a green vest designed to prevent self-harm

Tyler Robinson appears virtually in Utah court on Sept. 16, 2025, to face charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Utah State Courts)

Gutman remarked on that part of the exchange. 

"But, also, it was very touching in a way that many of us didn't expect," Gutman said. "A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.'"

The reporter continued: "I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching, right?"

He added that there is a "heartbreaking duality" about the crime, referring both to Kirk’s assassination and the apparent romantic connection between Robinson and his roommate.

On ABC News' livestream platform, Gutman doubled down, calling it "heartbreaking on so many levels" and linking Kirk's brutal murder to the "portrait of a very human person." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Charlie Kirk in 2023

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Gutman’s comments resulted in a wave of backlash on social media, prompting him to apologize Thursday.

After stating his regret that his words did not come out as intended, Gutman denounced the shooting and the pain it caused on Kirk’s family and those who witnessed it. 

"But let there be zero doubt: I unequivocally condemn this horrific crime and the pain it caused Charlie Kirk's family, those who were forced to witness it at UVU, and the millions of people he inspired," he wrote.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue