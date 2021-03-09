ABC facing fresh backlash, mockery over cozy Andrew Cuomo interview from June 2020 amid growing scandals

Critics are looking at a June 2020 ABC News interview of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with fresh eyes as the Democrat attempts to fight off a pair of scandals.

Cuomo's administration has been accused of covering up coronavirus nursing home deaths after the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in the early months of the pandemic. Critics blame that policy for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn have both reportedly launched investigations into what transpired.

Meanwhile, six women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, leading to bipartisan calls for the governor's resignation.

Amid the flurry of scandals, the mainstream media's initial glowing coverage of Cuomo during the pandemic is now being panned. While the chummy interviews conducted by CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, younger brother of the New York governor, have been scrutinized since the "Cuomo Prime Time" host is now barred from covering the controversies, Cuomo's extremely cozy sitdown with ABC News anchor Amy Robach is also causing "cringe" among critics.

PUBLISHER REPORTEDLY HALTS PROMOTION OF ANDREW CUOMO'S COVID BOOK, 'NO PLAN' FOR PAPERBACK EDITION

At the time, The Washington Free Beacon created a supercut of some of Robach's not-so-tough questions for the governor.

"You have been commended for your clear and your calm leadership. People from all over the country and the world have tuned in to your press conferences. Your state-wide approval rating [is] a career-high 84%. You came in second only to President Obama as the most trusted Democratic leader in America. How do you intend on spending that political capital that you've earned?" Robach asked during one exchange.

Robach also asked Cuomo to "grade" President Trump and himself on their handling of the pandemic, what keeps him up at night, when he's going to "hug" his mom again, and chose to focus on the governor's potential political aspirations rather than grilling him about his nursing home controversy

"You've said you have no political aspirations beyond the job you're in right now," Robach began.

"Right," Cuomo responded.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER GUSHED OVER CUOMO'S COVID 'LEADERSHIP': 'HE'S PROVIDING HOPE, NOT FALSE HOPE'

"A lot of people are asking why? Why not think about something grander, bigger, presidential?"

She later asked, "Would you accept a Cabinet position?" to which Cuomo quickly answered, "No."

"That was a quick no," Robach chuckled, then pressed, "Why not?"

Robach also acknowledged during the interview that Cuomo has been portrayed as "some sort of a homecoming king" and read the governor headlines like Jezebel's "Help, I Think I'm In Love With Andrew Cuomo???" and Chelsea Handler's essay in Vogue that read, "Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want to Be Your First Lady."

"Your reaction to all of that, your daughters' reaction to all of that?" Robach asked with a grin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Free Beacon's montage ends with "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Stahan telling Robach she "asked the tough questions."

Critics trashed Robach's chummy interview, calling it "embarrassing" and "an amazing, agonizing piece of cringe."