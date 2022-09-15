ABC correspondent says White House wants to be ‘talking about literally anything else’ besides immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks reported Thursday that the Biden administration wants to avoid talking about the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Various Republican governors have been sending Illegal Immigrants to progressive states, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

On ABC's streaming channel, host Phil Lipof asked Parks how the White House is responding to this latest move.

"We haven’t heard a lot from the White House," she explained. "They obviously are very aware that this close to the midterm election talking about immigration and the border is not their first pick."

Parks suggested that the White House has a plethora of issues they would rather be discussing.

"They want to be talking about literally anything else," she suggested. "We’re going to have to keep pressing the White House for more of a response."

She did acknowledge that other Democratic Party members are far more vocal on the crisis, however.

"Other Democrats who represent Massachusetts and some of these other areas, they have been quick today to really just blast these Republican governors," the White House correspondent explained.

She added further that "They’ve been calling this a political stunt, saying that DeSantis and Governor Abbott of Texas are using people, using these migrants as political pawns."

The host offered further context on the phenomenon of Republicans moving their illegal immigrants to progressive sanctuary states.

"Well, this is the latest in a series of these similar moves Republican governors, most notably Greg Abbott in Texas, he’s already sent migrants to both New York and Washington," Lipof explained. "He says that he sent two buses of migrants from the U.S. Mexico border to Vice President Kamala Harris’s house this morning. That’s in a residential area right there in D.C."