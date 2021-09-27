ABC, CBS, NBC join MSNBC in avoiding CNN's sexual harassment scandal plaguing Chris Cuomo

The three broadcast networks have turned a blind eye to the sexual harassment scandal plaguing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, joining MSNBC in a total blackout of coverage.

Neither ABC, CBS nor NBC have addressed the bombshell claim made by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross in a guest essay published in The New York Times on Friday.

ABC, in particular, is put in a similarly awkward spot as CNN since the groping allegation took place in 2005 when both Ross and Cuomo worked at ABC News.

MSNBC continued ignoring the scandal in the days since Ross came forward despite being CNN's direct liberal competitor. CNN, for obvious reasons, has yet to address the controversy on-air.

Notably, all five major networks also initially avoided the sexual harassment scandal that ultimately derailed the political career of Cuomo's brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, first went public in December 2020 on Twitter claiming the governor had "sexually harassed me for years." CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, along with the rest of the elite media, chose to ignore her.

Even after she shared details of the harassment in a Medium piece published in February, the same five networks similarly slow-rolled Boylan's claims.

In the end, more women came forward, resulting in Cuomo's resignation following an investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Shelley Ross claimed Chris Cuomo grabbed her buttock at a work event in front of her husband. Included in her essay was the email Cuomo sent to her at the time apologizing for the incident. Cuomo reiterated his apology to his former boss in a statement to the Times.

The new allegation against the CNN anchor was foreshadowed in a leaked audiotape obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in September 2020 of comments he made to ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about his days at ABC News.

"Do you know how many f---ing phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f---ing guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo said.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.