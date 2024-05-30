5 celebrities who regret publicly endorsing or supporting Biden in 2020

Many celebrities are opting not to endorse a candidate for president in 2024 and some have even expressed regret for previously backing President Biden in 2020.

Here are five celebrities who aren't endorsing Biden after doing so four years ago.

"The View" co-hosts urge Charlamagne tha God to endorse President Biden, radio host rebukes attempt

Radio host Charlamagne tha God joined "The View" on May 22 where the show's co-hosts repeatedly urged him to endorse Biden, after he repeatedly publicly questioned his own decision to do so in 2020.

Charlamagne said he prefers to focus on issues rather than individuals and noted that he has seen the co-hosts try to influence other guests into a Biden endorsement, specifically rapper Killer Mike .

"I’ve seen y’all do this on ‘The View’ before," Charlamagne said. "I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on ‘The View,’ and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph [Raphael] Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff' … that’s your opportunity to say, ‘Well, clearly he’s talking about President Biden.’ Why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?"

Charlamagne did say that he still planned to vote in November despite the fact that he thinks "both candidates are trash."

"I'm going to vote my best interest, and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy," he said. "So if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and protect democracy."

Charlamagne may still vote for Biden, though, given he recently told Fox News that Donald Trump was a "threat to democracy."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson regrets division caused by his endorsement of Biden in 2020

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told "Fox & Friends" in April that he would not be backing Biden a second time around.

Johnson, who identifies as an independent, made his first endorsement of a political candidate during the 2020 election with Biden.

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said.

But the actor and former WWE superstar said he regretted the division caused by wading into politics and said he would not be publicly endorsing a candidate in 2024.

"Am I going to do that again this year? That answer's no. I'm not going to do that," he said. "Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me."

"The takeaway after [those] months and months and months, I started to realize like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,'" he added. "So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."

Michael Rapaport withdraws Biden endorsement, would consider voting for Trump

Liberal comedian Michael Rapaport announced in May that he would no longer support President Biden, over what he deemed his insufficient support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

"Smoking Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden," Rapaport said in a viral video on May 9 where he denounced the Democratic president. "I never thought I would say this. I'm not voting for you. You're not getting my vote."

"And plenty of us also ain't voting for you. You f---, you," he said.

The comedian, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, said he would even consider voting for the former president.

"This is why voting for d--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump , is on the f---ing table!" he said.

His comments came just after Biden had vowed not to send weapons to Israel if it engaged in a major offense in the south Gaza city of Rafah.

Cardi B won't endorse Biden, says she feels ‘betrayed’

Rapper Cardi B said that while she still believes Trump to be a threat to the country, she's felt "layers of disappointment" under Biden's leadership. She cited the high cost of living and a lack of action as reasons why she is reconsidering voting in the 2024 election at all.

"I feel like people got betrayed," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published last month. Cardi B interviewed Biden ahead of the 2020 election and ended up endorsing him for president, after previously endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody," she said. "Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f----ing thing."

Director Oliver Stone says voting Biden was a ‘mistake,’ worried he may start World War III

Filmmaker Oliver Stone warned last year on Russell Brand’s talk show "Stay Free" that unless the U.S. changes its "suicidal" course, it faces a "potential World War III."

"If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing, this guy is – I voted for him – I made a mistake, I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so-forth, I didn’t see that at all," he said. "I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?"