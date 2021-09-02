Expand / Collapse search
US approached war in Afghanistan ‘all wrong’ since 9/11, ex-Navy SEAL says: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden has vigorously defended his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. On Wednesday, Biden held his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending America's longest war, though he didn't mention Afghanistan in a brief appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before cameras.

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

1Post
Biden holds first meeting with foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden on Wednesday held his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan.

Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a long-sought meeting at the Oval Office. The meeting had been postponed two days due to the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Biden said.

The Associated Press reported that Biden didn't mention Afghanistan in a brief appearance with Zelenskyy before cameras.

 “At a difficult time for the world and the United States ... still you found time for us and we're thankful for this indeed,” Zelenskyy said.

Posted by David Aaro

Live Coverage begins here