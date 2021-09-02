US approached war in Afghanistan ‘all wrong’ since 9/11, ex-Navy SEAL says: LIVE UPDATES

Biden holds first meeting with foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan

President Biden on Wednesday held his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan.

Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a long-sought meeting at the Oval Office. The meeting had been postponed two days due to the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Biden said.

The Associated Press reported that Biden didn't mention Afghanistan in a brief appearance with Zelenskyy before cameras.

“At a difficult time for the world and the United States ... still you found time for us and we're thankful for this indeed,” Zelenskyy said.