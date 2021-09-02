Ian Bremmer: US asked allies to join Afghanistan war 20 years ago, and we didn’t talk to them about withdrawal

Ian Bremmer told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday that after the United States asked allies to join the Afghanistan war 20 years ago, they didn’t talk to them about the withdrawal of troops.

IAN BREMMER: Let's remember, Brian, and you know this very well: for twenty years, we asked the allies who could come with us and we fought with them and when we left, we did the policy review by ourselves and we didn't ask them what they thought or if they wanted to participate.

And as you know, I mean whether we talk about refugees or drug flows or even Islamic extremism, the Europeans are a lot more on the front lines of those issues and others that we're fighting on the ground with us, like the Georgians, the Ukrainians, the Emiratis. I mean there were dozens of countries participating and we informed them that well, that was it. We were done…For me, the lack of coordination was the part that really just doesn't ring true in the way that President Biden has described all of this.

