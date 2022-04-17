Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv mayor cautions residents who fled not to return amid Russia's renewed assault
Authorities found more than 900 civilians, most shot dead, in the villages around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated from the area. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents who fled the city earlier in the war not to return.
More than 900 civilians were also found dead in the cities around Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces continue to push back their Russian counterparts from these areas.
Smoke was scene rising over Kyiv Saturday after Russia's latest missile volley, which killed one person and wounded several others.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has cautioned residents who fled the city not to return amid these new attacks.
“We’re not ruling out further strikes on the capital,” Klitschko said. “If you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it’s safer, do it.”
Russia’s military bombed Kharkiv on Saturday, destroying a community kitchen run by a celebrity chef.
The kitchen, set up by World Central Kitchen, was created to establish feeding systems in disaster and war zones, providing nearly 300,000 meals a day.
Celebrity chef José Andrés said his workers will continue to try and provide help to the Ukrainian people as “to give food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience and resistance."
