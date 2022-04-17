Ukraine-Russia: Kyiv mayor cautions residents who fled not to return amid Russia's renewed assault

More than 900 civilians were also found dead in the cities around Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces continue to push back their Russian counterparts from these areas.

Smoke was scene rising over Kyiv Saturday after Russia's latest missile volley, which killed one person and wounded several others.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has cautioned residents who fled the city not to return amid these new attacks.

“We’re not ruling out further strikes on the capital,” Klitschko said. “If you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it’s safer, do it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.