Lt. Gen Hodges: Russians are about ten days away from ‘culminating point’ of exhausting ammo, manpower

As Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashes terror across Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told "The Faulkner Focus" Monday that he believes Russian forces about "ten days away" from running out of resources.

LT. GEN. BEN HODGES: The Russians went after his [Fmr. Amb. to NATO Kurt Volker's] training center in Yavoriv, outside the city of Lviv, partly to demonstrate that they could reach the lines of communication that bring supplies and support from Poland into Ukraine. But also I think to maybe go after the logistics buildup that’s happening there. I don’t think we should overreact to this. The Russians, I think, are about ten days away from what is called the culminating point, when they just no longer have the ammunition nor the manpower to keep up their assault. I think we keep pouring it on, and the Russians culminate.

