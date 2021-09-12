Taliban raises flag over presidential palace in Kabul 20 years after 9/11: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey paid their respects to her family as the body arrived Saturday at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
Click here to read more on Fox News.
Former military officials agreed on Saturday that President Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan could not have gone much worse and potentially left the U.S. "vulnerable" to another large-scale terror attack.
Former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin, and retired army ranger Rep. Brian Mast, who served in Afghanistan, blasted the commander in chief on "Watters World" Saturday, which marked 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
"We basically surrendered Afghanistan and gave it back to the Taliban," Kerik said.
Click here to read more on Fox News.
President Biden on Saturday again defended the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that the vast majority of Americans wanted to get out -- and asking "How else could you get out?"
Biden was speaking to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and was asked about whether the withdrawal of the U.S. forces at the end of August marks a new phase for the country.
"If you had told anybody that we were going to spend $300 million a day for 20 years to try to unite the country after we got [Usama] bin Laden, after al Qaeda was wiped out there," he said. "Can al Qaeda come back? Yeh but guess what? It's already back in other places."
Click here to read more on Fox News.
The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban’s cultural commission.
The flag-raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said. The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup.
Click here to read more on Fox News.
Live Coverage begins here