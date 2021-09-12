Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Taliban raises flag over presidential palace in Kabul 20 years after 9/11: LIVE UPDATES

The flag-raising signified the beginning of the all-male, all-Taliban government in Afghanistan. The international community had hoped the group would follow through on its hollow promises to have more inclusive leadership. Former U.S-backed President Hamid Karzai marked 9/11 with a meeting of tribal leaders at his compound and publicly called for “peace and stability."

Covered by: Brie Stimson

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Massachusetts Marine killed by Afghan bomb returns home on 9/11

The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey paid their respects to her family as the body arrived Saturday at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

'Watters World' panel explains consequences of Biden's 'dishonorable' departure from Afghanistan

Former military officials agreed on Saturday that President Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan could not have gone much worse and potentially left the U.S. "vulnerable" to another large-scale terror attack.

Former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin, and retired army ranger Rep. Brian Mast, who served in Afghanistan, blasted the commander in chief on "Watters World" Saturday, which marked 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

"We basically surrendered Afghanistan and gave it back to the Taliban," Kerik said. 

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal on 9/11 anniversary: 'How else could you get out?’

President Biden on Saturday again defended the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that the vast majority of Americans wanted to get out -- and asking "How else could you get out?"

Biden was speaking to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and was asked about whether the withdrawal of the U.S. forces at the end of August marks a new phase for the country.

"If you had told anybody that we were going to spend $300 million a day for 20 years to try to unite the country after we got [Usama] bin Laden, after al Qaeda was wiped out there," he said. "Can al Qaeda come back? Yeh but guess what? It's already back in other places."

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Taliban flag rises over seat of power 20 years after 9/11

The Taliban raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace Saturday, a spokesman said, as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The white banner, emblazoned with a Quranic verse, was hoisted by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, in a low-key ceremony, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

The flag-raising marked the official start of the work of the new government, he said. The composition of the all-male, all-Taliban government was announced earlier this week and was met with disappointment by the international community which had hoped the Taliban would make good on an earlier promise of an inclusive lineup.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here